NHSRCL invites tender for Delhi-Amritsar high-speed rail corridor project

Speaking on freight loading targets, the Railway Board chairman said that while last year it was 1210 MT, in 2020-21, the target is to achieve 1250 MT and by March 2024, the Railways aims to load 2024 MT of freight. Yadav also said that there has been a paradigm shift in the last three to four months in the way in which business development activities and marketing initiatives have been undertaken. "Our portal for business development which is under development and by mid of December we are going to provide online facilities like tariff calculation, tracking consignment and others," he said.