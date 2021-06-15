Subscribe
Home >News >India >NIA announces reward of 10 lakh each for identifying 2 people for blast near Israeli Embassy

NIA announces reward of 10 lakh each for identifying 2 people for blast near Israeli Embassy

A minor IED blast took place near the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on the evening of January 29.
1 min read . 10:24 PM IST PTI

  • A minor IED blast took place near the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on the evening of January 29. The case was handed over to the NIA on February 2

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday announced a reward of 10 lakh each for identification of two people captured on CCTV camera when explosive material was being planted outside the Israeli embassy here earlier this year, an official spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that the NIA was seeking information to help identify two individuals, as seen on CCTV footage, in connection with the case related to the explosion near Israeli Embassy, New Delhi.

"Any information in this regard leading to identification and arrest of the suspected individuals will be rewarded with cash of 10 lakh on each," the spokesperson said.

The NIA spokesperson also shared the drive where one can access the pictures and videos of the two people. Those willing can visit https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/18kmmCvfFXm8bXQovI9bxye8qcr0zLqFr?usp.

If someone recognises them, they can send an email to 'do.nia@gov.in', 'info.nia@gov.in' or call phone numbers 011-24368800 and 9654447345.

A minor IED blast took place near the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on the evening of January 29. The case was handed over to the NIA on February 2.

While no one was injured, some cars were damaged in the explosion that occurred about 150 metres away from the embassy on the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in the very high-security Lutyens' bungalow zone.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

