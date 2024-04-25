NIA arrests one in connection with attack on Indian High Commission in London
In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested one accused in the 2023 case relating to the violent attack on the Indian High Commission in London, and unlawful actions during the subsequent protests.
