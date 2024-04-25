NIA arrests one in connection with attack on Indian High Commission in London

In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested one accused in the 2023 case relating to the violent attack on the Indian High Commission in London, and unlawful actions during the subsequent protests.

Inderpal Singh Gaba, a resident of Hounslow in the UK, has been arrested for carrying out unlawful activities during the protests that took place on March 22, 2023.

NIA investigations in the case so far have revealed that the incidents in London on March 19 and March 22 last year were parts of a larger conspiracy to unleash vicious attacks on the Indian missions and its officials.

The attacks in London in March 2023 were found to be in retaliation to the action taken by Punjab Police against pro-Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh on March 18, 2023.

