NIA arrests PFI Bihar State President Mahboob Alam Nadvi in Phulwarisharif criminal conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on September 13 arrested Mehboob Alam alias Mehboob Alam Nadvi, Bihar State President of Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with the 2022 Phulwari Sharif criminal conspiracy case.

“The case RC-31/2022/NIA/DLI involves PFI associates in unlawful and anti-national activities aimed at creating an atmosphere of terror by spreading religious enmity between members of different religions and groups. The case is related to activities prejudicial to peace and harmony, and intended to disrupt public tranquility and cause disaffection against India, justifying the use of criminal force."

It further said, “Members of PFI had indulged in spreading fear among the general public through promotion of PFI ideology seeking to establish rule of Islam in India as envisaged in the outfit's seized vision document titled ”India 2047 Towards Rule of Islam In India, Internal Document: Not for circulation."

Who is Mehboob Alam? Mehboob Alam, a resident of the Hasanganj area in Bihar's Katihar district, was arrested from Kishanganj. According to the agency, Alam is the 19th person to be arrested and charge-sheeted in the case, which originally involved 26 individuals booked by the local police.

The NIA said Alam was found to be involved in the PFI conspiracy, as indicated by a document seized from Ahmad Palace in Phulwarisharif, Patna, on July 11, 2022. The NIA probe revealed that, along with other co-accused individuals, he participated in recruitment efforts, training sessions, meetings, and “other anti-national activities of PFI”. It added, “he had also raised funds and provided the same to co-accused persons and PFI cadres. Investigations in the case under IPC and UA(P) Act are continuing".

Delhi HC seeks report from Tihar on ex-PFI chairman's health Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court requested a report from Tihar jail authorities regarding the health condition of E Abubacker, the former chairman of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), arrested under charges filed under the UAPA, PTI reported. On August 29, Justice Ravinder Dudeja passed this order in response to an application filed by Abubacker, in which he sought permission to receive medical treatment at a private hospital, it added.