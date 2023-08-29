NIA arrests two wanted accused in 2022 Rajasthan terror conspiracy case1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 11:42 AM IST
NIA arrests two wanted accused in 2022 explosives seizure case; alleged kingpin among them.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two wanted absconding accused, including the kingpin, in the 2022 case relating to seizure of explosives and IED material from district Chittorgarh of Rajasthan, as part of the ISIS-inspired terror conspiracy of the 'SUFA' terrorist outfit.
As per NIA, Mohammad Yunus Saki and Imran Khan, residents of Ratlam were produced yesterday before the NIA special court in Jaipur.