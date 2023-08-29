Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  NIA arrests two wanted accused in 2022 Rajasthan terror conspiracy case

1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 11:42 AM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

NIA arrests two wanted accused in 2022 explosives seizure case; alleged kingpin among them.

NIA arrests two wanted absconders in Rajasthan terror conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two wanted absconding accused, including the kingpin, in the 2022 case relating to seizure of explosives and IED material from district Chittorgarh of Rajasthan, as part of the ISIS-inspired terror conspiracy of the 'SUFA' terrorist outfit.

As per NIA, Mohammad Yunus Saki and Imran Khan, residents of Ratlam were produced yesterday before the NIA special court in Jaipur.

Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 11:44 AM IST
