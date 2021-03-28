NIA brings Sachin Waze to Bandra river, computer CPU, vehicle number plate found

In the investigation, divers have recovered a computer CPU, number plate of a vehicle, and other items from the river
Earlier on Thursday, NIA took Waze to Reti Bunder creek in Thane where businessman Mansukh Hiran's body had been found
Continuing with the investigation suspended police officer Sachin Waze, the officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sunday took him to the bridge over Mithi river in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex in connection with the probe of Mansukh Hiren death case.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Divers of NIA recover computer CPUs, two number plates carrying the same registration number, and other items from Mithi river in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex as the agency probes the death of Mansukh Hiren.