NIA brings Sachin Waze to Bandra river, computer CPU, vehicle number plate found

Continuing with the investigation suspended police officer Sachin Waze, the officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sunday took him to the bridge over Mithi river in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex in connection with the probe of Mansukh Hiren death case.

In the investigation, divers have recovered a computer CPU, number plate of a vehicle, and other items from the river, according to news agency ANI.

WATCH: Accused Sachin Waze is also present at the spot:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Divers of NIA recover computer CPUs, two number plates carrying the same registration number, and other items from Mithi river in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex as the agency probes the death of Mansukh Hiren.



Accused Sachin Waze is also present at the spot pic.twitter.com/RXq2d4cCMP — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2021





Earlier on Thursday, NIA took Waze to Reti Bunder creek in Thane where businessman Mansukh Hiran's body had been found.

The NIA, which has now taken over both the Ambani security scare case as well as the Hiran murder matter, got further custody of Waze till April 3 earlier in the day.

In the evening, some seven or eight officials took Waze to the spot where Hiran's body had been found on March 5, a local police official said.

On Wednesday, the NIA had taken the custody from the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) of suspended police officer Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gaur in the Hiran case.

Waze was arrested by the NIA on March 13 in connection with the Scorpio with gelatin sticks and threat letter found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in south Mumbai on February 25.

Hiran had claimed that this Scorpio had been stolen from his possession a week earlier.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via