NIA chief visits J&K encounter site today. Details here

NIA chief visits J&K encounter site today. Details here1 min read . 01:27 PM IST
NIA chief Kuldiep Singh visited Jammu's Sunjwan area on Saturday where two Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) suicide bombers were killed following a fierce gunfight with security forces, officials informed.
Along with Singh, Inspector General of CRPF, Jammu sector, P S Ranpise. Singh, who is also the director general of the Central Reserve Police Force, visited the spot. NIA is likely to take over the case for thorough investigations.
Apar from the two terrorists, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer died in the gunfight that took place near an Army camp in Sunjwan on Friday. Nine security personnel were also injured.
“The two terrorists were part of a suicide squad of Pakistan-based JeM and their infiltration could be a "big conspiracy" to sabotage the prime minister's visit to Jammu and Kashmir," Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh had said
The PM is scheduled to visit Samba district's Palli village, 17 km from here, on National Panchayati Raj Day on April 24. He is also scheduled to address a gathering there.
