NIA also appealed to the public for information about the terrorist Goldy Brar and his gang

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raids at nine places in Punjab at the premises of associates of designated terrorist Goldy Brar in a case related to extortion and firing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The anti-terror agency also appealed to public for information about the terrorist and his gang.

The development comes a day after Goldy Brar was charge-sheeted in the Karni Sena chief murder case.

The NIA said that the raids were conducted at the premises of those associated with foreign-based designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar and his aides.

It has released telephone numbers for the public to share information about the terrorist and his associates or to reveal any threat calls they may have received from the gang. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The information can be shared on landline number 0172-2682901 or mobile number 7743002947 (For Telegram/ WhatsApp). The identity of the informer will be kept a secret," the NIA said in a statement.

Extortion case The raids were part of the NIA’s probe into a case pertaining to the demand for extortion money and the firing of gunshots at a residence of one victim in Chandigarh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The case was originally registered by the local police on January 20, 2024, and the NIA took over it on March 18.

“Today's searches covered the districts of Mohali, Patiala, Hoshiarpur and Fatehgarh Sahib, as part of NIA's sustained crackdown on individual terrorists engaged in criminal-terrorist activities in India. Incriminating material including digital devices have been seized," said the NIA in the statement.

According to the NIA, investigations so far have revealed that Goldy Brar, along with one Goldy of Rajpura in Punjab, had hatched a criminal conspiracy to generate funds by demanding extortion money from businessmen of Punjab, Chandigarh and surrounding areas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“They were also providing arms and ammunition to members of terrorist gangs formed by Brar. They were additionally involved in smuggling and sale of narcotics and channelisation of the proceeds from these sales," said the NIA.

