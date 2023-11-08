Hello User
NIA conducts raids in 10 states at over 40 locations in human trafficking cases

NIA conducts raids in 10 states at over 40 locations in human trafficking cases

Livemint

The NIA conducted searches related to human trafficking cases in 10 states, including Tripura, Assam, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Haryana, Puducherry, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Over four dozen locations are being searched by the NIA sleuths in these 10 states. (Representative file image)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches related to human trafficking cases in 10 different states.

As reported by ANI, these states include Tripura, Assam, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Haryana, Puducherry, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Over four dozen locations are being searched by the NIA sleuths in these 10 states to unearth the racket of human traffickers having international links, ANI reported NIA sources as saying.

During a raid in Jammu and Kashmir, an individual identified as Zaffar Alam, a Rohingya Muslim from Myanmar, was apprehended, PTI reported. The operation took place at approximately 2 a.m. in the Bathindi area of Jammu, and another suspect is currently evading authorities, as per an official statement.

These raids specifically targeted the slum areas where Myanmar immigrants reside and were carried out in relation to a case involving violations of the Passports Act and human trafficking, as confirmed by the official in Jammu.

Earlier this month, a team from the NIA based in Bengaluru apprehended a fugitive suspect in a human trafficking case related to Sri Lanka. The individual in question, Imran Khan, was part of a group of co-accused who were involved in the trafficking of Sri Lankan nationals to different areas in Bengaluru and Mangaluru.

The national agency, the NIA, assumed control of the case due to its international ramifications, taking it over from the local police.

In October 2021, the NIA submitted an initial charge sheet against five Indian individuals who were accused in this case: Dhinakaran, also known as Ayya, Kasi Viswanathan, Rasool, Satham Ushen, and Abdul Muheetu.

By the end of October this year, the NIA had brought a total of 13 suspects into the case.

Likewise, the NIA is actively probing additional human trafficking cases involving the deceitful tactics used by traffickers to entice unsuspecting individuals with fraudulent assurances.

These promises often include the potential for obtaining genuine emigration documents for Canada, as well as opportunities for employment and other purposes.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 11:23 AM IST
