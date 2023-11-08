NIA conducts raids in 10 states at over 40 locations in human trafficking cases

The NIA conducted searches related to human trafficking cases in 10 states, including Tripura, Assam, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Haryana, Puducherry, Rajasthan, and Jammu and Kashmir.
During a raid in Jammu and Kashmir, an individual identified as Zaffar Alam, a Rohingya Muslim from Myanmar, was apprehended, PTI reported. The operation took place at approximately 2 a.m. in the Bathindi area of Jammu, and another suspect is currently evading authorities, as per an official statement.
These raids specifically targeted the slum areas where Myanmar immigrants reside and were carried out in relation to a case involving violations of the Passports Act and human trafficking, as confirmed by the official in Jammu.
Earlier this month, a team from the NIA based in Bengaluru apprehended a fugitive suspect in a human trafficking case related to Sri Lanka. The individual in question, Imran Khan, was part of a group of co-accused who were involved in the trafficking of Sri Lankan nationals to different areas in Bengaluru and Mangaluru.
The national agency, the NIA, assumed control of the case due to its international ramifications, taking it over from the local police.
In October 2021, the NIA submitted an initial charge sheet against five Indian individuals who were accused in this case: Dhinakaran, also known as Ayya, Kasi Viswanathan, Rasool, Satham Ushen, and Abdul Muheetu.