The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Counter Intelligence of Kashmir (CIK) have started conducting raids at various places in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with terror links and terror-funding cases, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

Earlier in June, the agency also conducted raids at more than half a dozen places in four Jammu and Kashmir districts as part of an investigation into a terror-related case.

One of the two cases was registered by NIA's Delhi branch in 2021, and the other was lodged by the anti-terror agency's Jammu branch in 2022.

The case pertains to the hatching of a conspiracy and plans by proscribed terrorist organisations to execute violent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir with sticky bombs, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and small arms.

The NIA has been investigating the activities of newly floated terrorist groups, such as The Resistance Front, United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir, Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind, Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters, Kashmir Tigers and PAAF.

Officials had earlier said the terrorist outfits involved in the conspiracy were Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Al-Badr and Al-Qaeda, besides their offshoots such as The Resistance Front, United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir, Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind, Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters, Kashmir Tigers, and People's Anti-Fascist Front.

The searches were previously conducted at the premises of several suspects and OWGs of various banned outfits operating in Jammu and Kashmir. On December 23, 2022, the NIA also conducted searches at 14 locations in Kulgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Sopore, and Jammu districts.

(With ANI inputs)