comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Jul 31 2023 15:56:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.15 2.16%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 218.45 4.02%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 266 3%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 465.6 -0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,651.1 0.38%
Business News/ News / India/  NIA conducts raids in J-K's Pulwama in terror-related cases
Back

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Counter Intelligence of Kashmir (CIK) have started conducting raids at various places in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with terror links and terror-funding cases, according to a report published by the news agency ANI. 

Earlier in June, the agency also conducted raids at more than half a dozen places in four Jammu and Kashmir districts as part of an investigation into a terror-related case

One of the two cases was registered by NIA's Delhi branch in 2021, and the other was lodged by the anti-terror agency's Jammu branch in 2022.

The case pertains to the hatching of a conspiracy and plans by proscribed terrorist organisations to execute violent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir with sticky bombs, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and small arms.

The NIA has been investigating the activities of newly floated terrorist groups, such as The Resistance Front, United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir, Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind, Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters, Kashmir Tigers and PAAF.

Officials had earlier said the terrorist outfits involved in the conspiracy were Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Al-Badr and Al-Qaeda, besides their offshoots such as The Resistance Front, United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir, Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind, Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters, Kashmir Tigers, and People's Anti-Fascist Front.

The searches were previously conducted at the premises of several suspects and OWGs of various banned outfits operating in Jammu and Kashmir. On December 23, 2022, the NIA also conducted searches at 14 locations in Kulgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Sopore, and Jammu districts.

 

(With ANI inputs)

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 07:45 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout