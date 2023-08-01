NIA conducts raids in J-K's Pulwama in terror-related cases1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 07:28 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir: NIA and CIK raids are underway at various places in the Pulwama district in connection with terror links and terror funding cases.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Counter Intelligence of Kashmir (CIK) have started conducting raids at various places in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with terror links and terror-funding cases, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.
