OPEN APP
Home >News >India >NIA conducts searches 11 locations in Delhi, Kerala and Karnataka in ISIS module case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said that it has conducted searches at 11 locations in Delhi, Kerala and Karnataka in ISIS module case.

"NIA along with local police units conducted simultaneous searches at 11 locations including eight locations in Kerala spread over Districts of Kannur, Mallapuram, Kollam and Kasargod, two locations in Bengaluru and one location in Delhi ," the agency said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Singh Thakur.

'No proposal under consideration to use CSR funds for govt projects'

1 min read . 07:07 PM IST
Photo: AFP

UAE sheikh lays claim to oil cargo US says is from Iran

3 min read . 06:59 PM IST
Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan addresses during the second phase of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/RSTV)

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan lists out 'reason' behind rising Covid-19 cases

1 min read . 06:59 PM IST
₹2000 rupees notes

Centre releases Rs.1.10 lakh crore GST compensation shortfall to states since October

2 min read . 06:42 PM IST

The case pertains to the terrorist activities of a group led by one Mohammed Ameen of Kerala, the official said.

Three people -- Ameen and his associated Mushab Anuvar and Dr Rahees Rashid -- were arrested after preliminary examination, the NIA official said.

The group has been running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms such as Telegram, Hoop and Instagram for propagating the violent Jihadi ideology of ISIS, and radicalising and recruiting new members to the module, the NIA official said.

The NIA had registered a case against seven known and other unnamed persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the UA (P) Act on March 5, 2021.

The NIA official said the group of radicalised individuals, under the leadership of Ameen and having allegiance to the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS, had identified certain people in Kerala and Karnataka for targeted killing.

During the searches, several digital devices including Laptops, Mobiles, Hard Disk Drives, Pen Drives, multiple SIM cards of different service providers and incriminating documents have been seized. Seized exhibits are being scrutinized and will be sent for forensic examination.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout