Home >News >India >NIA conducts searches 11 locations in Delhi, Kerala and Karnataka in ISIS module case

NIA conducts searches 11 locations in Delhi, Kerala and Karnataka in ISIS module case

1 min read . 07:11 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The case pertains to the terrorist activities of a group led by one Mohammed Ameen of Kerala
  • Three people -- Ameen and his associated Mushab Anuvar and Dr Rahees Rashid -- were arrested after preliminary examination

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said that it has conducted searches at 11 locations in Delhi, Kerala and Karnataka in ISIS module case.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said that it has conducted searches at 11 locations in Delhi, Kerala and Karnataka in ISIS module case.

"NIA along with local police units conducted simultaneous searches at 11 locations including eight locations in Kerala spread over Districts of Kannur, Mallapuram, Kollam and Kasargod, two locations in Bengaluru and one location in Delhi ," the agency said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'No proposal under consideration to use CSR funds for govt projects'

1 min read . 07:07 PM IST

UAE sheikh lays claim to oil cargo US says is from Iran

3 min read . 06:59 PM IST

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan lists out 'reason' behind rising Covid-19 cases

1 min read . 06:59 PM IST

Centre releases Rs.1.10 lakh crore GST compensation shortfall to states since October

2 min read . 06:42 PM IST

The case pertains to the terrorist activities of a group led by one Mohammed Ameen of Kerala, the official said.

Three people -- Ameen and his associated Mushab Anuvar and Dr Rahees Rashid -- were arrested after preliminary examination, the NIA official said.

The group has been running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms such as Telegram, Hoop and Instagram for propagating the violent Jihadi ideology of ISIS, and radicalising and recruiting new members to the module, the NIA official said.

The NIA had registered a case against seven known and other unnamed persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the UA (P) Act on March 5, 2021.

The NIA official said the group of radicalised individuals, under the leadership of Ameen and having allegiance to the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS, had identified certain people in Kerala and Karnataka for targeted killing.

During the searches, several digital devices including Laptops, Mobiles, Hard Disk Drives, Pen Drives, multiple SIM cards of different service providers and incriminating documents have been seized. Seized exhibits are being scrutinized and will be sent for forensic examination.

