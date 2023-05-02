NIA conducts searches at 12 locations across J-K in probe on criminal conspiracy

The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday conducted searches at 12 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with its probe in a case registered last year to unearth criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorist and subversive activities hatched by the cadres and overground workers of various proscribed organizations and their affiliates or off-shoots, operating under various pseudo names, at the behest of their Pakistani commanders' handlers.

