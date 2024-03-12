Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  NIA conducts searches at 30 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, MP in ‘Terrorist-Gangster' nexus case

NIA conducts searches at 30 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, MP in ‘Terrorist-Gangster' nexus case

Livemint

  • NIA conducts extensive searches in 4 states and UT in connection with Terrorist-Gangster nexus case.

National Investigation Agency (File Photo)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out extensive searches at 30 locations across 4 States of Punjab , Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Union Territory of Chandigarh in Terrorist-Gangster nexus case.

Earlier, an NIA spokesperson said the anti-terror agency has adopted several targeted strategies in recent months, including attachment and seizure of properties derived from "proceeds of terrorism" to eradicate terror mafia networks and their support infrastructure in the country.

(More details awaited)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.