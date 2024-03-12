The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out extensive searches at 30 locations across 4 States of Punjab , Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Union Territory of Chandigarh in Terrorist-Gangster nexus case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, an NIA spokesperson said the anti-terror agency has adopted several targeted strategies in recent months, including attachment and seizure of properties derived from "proceeds of terrorism" to eradicate terror mafia networks and their support infrastructure in the country.

(More details awaited) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!