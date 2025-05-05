NIA conducts searches in Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, and seven other locations in Neemrana hotel firing case

India's counter terrorism agency, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Saturday, May 3, 2025, conducted search operations in 10 locations related to the Neemrana hotel firing attack of 2024, according to the official press release.

The government agency conducted its search operations in locations like Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, among seven other places to find more information about the conspiracy behind Neemrana hotel firing attack which was linked with Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla.

Neemrana Hotel firing case According to the official data, attackers who sought to terrorise and threaten people in total fired 35 gunshots around the premises of Hotel Highway King on September 8, 2024.

The two attackers who fired the gunshots were identified as members of the Bambiah gang who have some links to the Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla's terror network.

Both attackers used weapons to threaten the hotel owner and manager to extort money, and this came after the owner received multiple threat calls from international numbers, according to the release.

What did NIA find? The counter terrorism agency, NIA, took over the case in December 2024 and made multiple seizures of electronic devices and other incriminating materials after it conducted its searches at several properties, which were allegedly engaged in promoting violent criminal activities.

The people who were under the suspected radar of the agency were allegedly involved in providing financial support and assisting in carrying out acts of violence and terror on behalf of terrorist Arsh Dalla and his associate Dinesh Gandhi, the NIA investigation states.

The investigations also showed how Dalla's associates have been using methods of extortion through such terror and violent acs to raise funds for the banned Khalistani terrorist outfits. Advertisement

According to the release, Businessmen were among others who were being threatened to pay off a huge sum of money.

“Investigations in the case RC 01/2024/NIA/JPR are continuing as part of NIA’s all-out efforts to identify and dismantle terrorist and gangster syndicates active in the country,” said NIA in its release.

As per the news agency ANI's report from April 20, 2025, NIA identified and charged three people in the Neemrana hotel firing case.

Sachin alias Praveen alias Dholia, Yogesh alias Monu, and Vijay alias Kale, were the three people accused last month, according to the agency report.