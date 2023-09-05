NIA conducts searches in UP districts in CPI (Maoist) case

NIA conducts searches in UP districts in CPI (Maoist) case1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST
NIA conducts searches in UP for CPI (Maoist) case.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
NIA conducts searches in UP for CPI (Maoist) case.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has started conducting searches at eight 8 locations in Prayagraj, Varanasi, Chandauli, Azamgarh, and Deoria districts of Uttar Pradesh in connection with a CPI (Maoist) case, according to ANI reports.
(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)