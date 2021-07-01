Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >NIA conducts searches in UP, Punjab in extortion case of Khalistani terrorists

NIA conducts searches in UP, Punjab in extortion case of Khalistani terrorists

Premium
The searches were carried out in Barnala, Moga, Ferozepur in Punjab and Meerut and Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh
1 min read . 10:25 PM IST PTI

  • Three accused were arrested and arms and ammunition seized
  • In the searches, empty bullet cartridges, one polythene bag containing 122 grams of a narcotic substance, digital devices including compact drives, mobile phones, SIM cards, and many incriminating documents were seized

The NIA conducted searches at nine locations in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday in connection with a case relating to threatening and extorting money by Khalistani terrorists in Punjab's Moga, an official said.

The NIA conducted searches at nine locations in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday in connection with a case relating to threatening and extorting money by Khalistani terrorists in Punjab's Moga, an official said.

The searches were carried out in Barnala, Moga, Ferozepur in Punjab and Meerut and Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) official said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The searches were carried out in Barnala, Moga, Ferozepur in Punjab and Meerut and Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) official said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The case was registered in Moga in May under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The FIR was registered on the basis of information received by the Punjab police that Arshdeep Singh of Moga, Charanjit Singh of Barnala and Ramandeep Singh of Ferozepur -- all currently abroad -- had formed a gang and were threatening and extorting money from people, the official said.

The NIA re-registered the case and took over the probe.

Three accused were arrested and arms and ammunition seized, the official said.

Absconding accused Arshdeep -- a close associate of Hardeep Singh, a designated terrorist by the Government of India and the chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) -- had formed the terrorist gang comprising gangsters and shooters based in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, according to the NIA official.

The arrested accused have allegedly killed three businessmen based in Punjab and had identified other targets as well, he added.

`

In the searches, empty bullet cartridges, one polythene bag containing 122 grams of a narcotic substance, digital devices including compact drives, mobile phones, SIM cards, and many incriminating documents were seized, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!