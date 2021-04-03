A court here on Saturday extended the NIA custody of suspended police officer Sachin Waze till April 7 in the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house and businessman Mansukh Hiran's death.

Waze, arrested on March 13, was produced before the special NIA court here after his earlier remand expired.

The National Investigation Agency sought his remand for another six days.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, the NIA lawyer, said the agency had recovered incriminating evidence such as digital video recording (DVR) of CCTV footage and laptops and it needed to be examined.

The court after hearing both the sides extended Waze's custody till April 7.

An explosives-laden Scorpio was found near Ambani's residence here on February 25. Mansukh Hiran, who had claimed that the vehicle had been stolen from his possession a week earlier, was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5. PTI AVI KRK KRK

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via