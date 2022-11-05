The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday informed that they had filed a chargesheet against three arrested- Arif Abubakar Shaikh, Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh and Mohammad Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit. The agency furtehr informed that the chargesheet also mentioned wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his close aide Shakeel Shaikh alias Chhota Shakeel.
The chargesheet was filed in case relating to activities transnational Organised Criminal Syndicate, namely D-Company, which is involved in various terrorist and criminal activities in India.
The NIA informed that they investigations they had conducted established that the accused persons who are members of D-Company, a terrorist gang and an organized crime syndicate, had conspired to further the gang's criminal activities by carrying out various types of unlawful activities.
NIA further informed that the syndicate had raised, collected and extorted huge amounts of money by threatening and putting people in fear of death.
According to NIA's official statement, the extortion was done by blackmailing of grievous hurt or death, in order for D-Company to work for the benefit of an individual terrorist with the intention to threaten security of India and create terror.
"In furtherance of the conspiracy, they (charge-sheeted accused) raised, collected and extorted huge amounts of money by threatening and by putting persons in fear of death or grievous hurt, for the D-Company for the benefit of an individual terrorist in the instant case, and with the intention to threaten the security of India and create terror in the minds of the general public," the NIA said.
A case was registered by NIA's Mumbai branch on February 3 this year under sections 17, 18, 20 and 21 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and under section 3(1) (ii), 3(2), 3(4) & 3(5) of The Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act, 1999, as well as sections 387, 201 and 120B of Indian Penal Code.
It has also been established that the arrested accused persons received huge amounts of money through hawala channels, from the absconding and wanted accused based abroad, meant for triggering sensational terrorist and criminal acts in Mumbai and other parts of India to create terror in the minds of people, the NIA said.
The agency said that the accused persons possessed 'proceeds of terrorism' and were involved in terror activities.
