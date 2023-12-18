NIA foils major ISIS terror attack bid, arrests 8 with explosive materials from 4 states
The NIA is working around the clock to bust multiple ISIS modules running in India and is actively raiding several locations in the country
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday raided 19 locations across four states in another crackdown against ISIS module in India. The NIA teams arrested eight ISIS agents accused of being involved in promoting terror and terror-related acts and activities. The nodal agency for anti-terror operations said that they have foiled plans by the accused to carry out terror acts, especially IED blasts. The leader of the module, identified as Minaz alias Md. Sulaiman is also arrested by the NIA.