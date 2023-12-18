The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday raided 19 locations across four states in another crackdown against ISIS module in India. The NIA teams arrested eight ISIS agents accused of being involved in promoting terror and terror-related acts and activities. The nodal agency for anti-terror operations said that they have foiled plans by the accused to carry out terror acts, especially IED blasts. The leader of the module, identified as Minaz alias Md. Sulaiman is also arrested by the NIA.

The NIA teams raided 19 locations spread across Ballari and Bengaluru in Karnataka; Amaravati, Mumbai, and Pune in Maharashtra; Jamshedpur and Bokaro in Jharkhand; and Delhi.

During the raids, the NIA also seized raw materials which were used to develop explosive materials. The agency seized chemicals like Sulphur, Potassium Nitrate, Charcoal, Gunpowder, Sugar, and Ethanol. The other things seized in the raids were sharp-edged weapons, unaccounted cash, and incriminating documents, along with smartphones and other digital devices.

“Those arrested have been identified as Minaj alias Md. Sulaiman and Syed Sameer from Ballari; Anas Iqbal Shaikh from Mumbai; Mohammad Muniruddin, Syid Samiullah alias Sami and Md Muzammil from Bengaluru; Shayan Rahman alias Hussain from Delhi; and Md. Shahbaz alias Zulfikar alias Guddu from Jamshedpur," the news agency ANI said quoting NIA officials.

Crackdown against ISIS modules in India

The NIA is working around the clock to bust multiple ISIS modules running in India and is actively raiding several locations in the country. The agency arrested 44 people in raids across Maharashtra and Karnataka on 9 December. The raids were related to plots by the proponents of radical and violent ideologies espoused by terrorist organizations such as Al-Qaeda and ISIS.

On 13 December, the NIA carried out searches across several locations in Bengaluru against suspects alleged to be associated with terrorist activities. “These operations are integral to the continuous endeavors of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to prevent ISIS from executing acts of terrorism and inflicting harm upon innocent lives," a source said.

