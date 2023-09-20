NIA intensifies crackdown on Khalistani terrorists amid India-Canada row1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 11:30 PM IST
The National Investigation Agency has announced cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of five Babbar Khalsa International operatives, as it intensifies its crackdown on Khalistani terrorists amid the India-Canada diplomatic row.
The National Investigation Agency has intensified its crackdown on Khalistani terrorists as the India-Canada diplomatic row continues to gain momentum. The federal agency announced cash rewards for information, leading to the arrest of five Babbar Khalsa International operatives on Wednesday. Officials said that the terrorists had been working to recruit new members for BKI by promising them monetary benefits.