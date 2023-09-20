NIA intensifies crackdown on Khalistani terrorists amid India-Canada row

The National Investigation Agency has announced cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of five Babbar Khalsa International operatives, as it intensifies its crackdown on Khalistani terrorists amid the India-Canada diplomatic row.

The National Investigation Agency has intensified its crackdown on Khalistani terrorists as the India-Canada diplomatic row continues to gain momentum. The federal agency announced cash rewards for information, leading to the arrest of five Babbar Khalsa International operatives on Wednesday. Officials said that the terrorists had been working to recruit new members for BKI by promising them monetary benefits.

BKI operatives Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias “Rinda" and Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias “Landa" were arrested today after the NIA announced a cash reward of ₹10 lakh for details on each. It has also promised ₹5 lakh reward for Parminder Singh Kaira alias “Pattu", Satnam Singh alias “Satbir Singh" alias “Satta" and Yadvinder Singh alias “Yadda".

They stand accused in a case related to the BKI's efforts to disturb India's peace and communal harmony and for spreading terror in the state of Punjab.

ALSO READ: What is the Khalistan movement that triggered India-Canada rift? Explained “The wanted terrorists are accused of commission of terror acts and activities, besides raising funds for the BKI, a banned terror outfit, through smuggling of terrorist hardware and narcotics into Punjab and also through extensive extortion from businessmen and other prominent individuals. They are also wanted in cases relating to commissioning of targeted killings as well as targeting of law enforcement agencies in order to create an environment of terror in the state of Punjab," PTI quoted an NIA spokesperson to explain.

The development comes at a time when Khalistani sympathisers have repeatedly made headlines and even triggered a diplomatic row. Earlier this week Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that there were “credible allegations" of Indian involvement in the June slaying of separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has vehemently denied the assertion and even expelled a Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move.

Against this backdrop, BookMyShow cancelled Punjabi-Canadian rapper Shubhneet Singh's 'Still Rollin India tour' on Wednesday over his alleged support to Khalistan.

