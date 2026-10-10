NIA invokes Anti-Hijacking Act in Flydubai cockpit attack on Captain Smit Machchhar, to probe terror angle

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case in connection with the alleged hijacking of a FlyDubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, officials said on Saturday. The case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

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Attack on Captain Smit Machchhar In the flight, Indian Captain Smit Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot "in an apparent attempt to hijack or cause it to crash," the officials said, revealing an FIR has been registered on October 9.

The flight, Boeing Co. 737, took off from Dubai and was heading towards Tel Aviv when the incident occured onboard.

According to a report by India Today, the Centre has handed over the case to the NIA. The order invokes Section 3 of the Anti-Hijacking Act, 2016, and Section 16, read with Section 15(1)(a), of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

NIA to probe the seriousness of the alleged offences. The agency is expected to determine whether the incident was linked to a larger conspiracy.

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According to the publication, the authorities said the FlyDubai incident had significant national and international implications, warranting a comprehensive investigation.

Reportedly, the offences fall within the category of scheduled offences under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008.

Acting under Sections 6(5) and 6(8), read with Section 8 of the NIA Act, it is believed that the government directed the agency to register a case and investigate the matter.

The probe is expected to establish the sequence of events aboard the aircraft, including the alleged attack on the pilot and determine whether other individuals or a wider conspiracy were involved.

What happened on FlyDubai flight Last month, a FlyDubai flight to Tel Aviv with 174 passengers, mostly from Israel, transmitted emergency signals. It made a sharp descent of more than 17,000 feet from an altitude of 34,000 feet mid-air as a fight broke between the co-pilot and Captain Smit Machchhar in the cockpit.

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Reportedly, the co-pilot, identified as Hamam al-Hammami, a 29-year-old Omani national, attacked Machchhar in an alleged attempt to seize control of the plane.

Machchar managed to open the door of the cockpit, prompting passengers to tackle the attacking co-pilot and take control of the aircraft.

As a result, the flight was diverted to Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia where it made a successful landing.

The motive behind the co-pilot's attack remains unknown.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.