NIA joins probe into gelatin sticks found on PM Modi convoy route in Bengaluru

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is reportedly en route to a location on the outskirts of Bengaluru where a suspicious packet containing two gelatin sticks was found just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Sunday.

The NIA will assist local police in investigating the matter, news agency ANI reported.

"A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team is enroute to the spot where a suspicious packet containing two gelatin sticks was found on the outskirts of Bengaluru, where PM Narendra Modi's convoy was scheduled to pass on Sunday. The NIA will assist local police in the probe," officials told ANI.

The site lies along the route that was to be used by the convoy of Prime Minister Modi.

What exactly happened? As per local police, the package carrying two gelatin sticks was found nearly a km away from the NICE Road junction near Thathaguni, Kaggalipura, on Sunday morning, nearly one-and-a-half hours ahead of the prime minister's visit, the report added.

Following this, a security alert was triggered in Bengaluru.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Central Range, Bengaluru, said the gelatin sticks were found near a footpath in the city during security checks ahead of the Prime Minister's arrival.

Investigators learned that a police constable who was part of the area domination exercise and was doing anti-sabotage checks found the package approximately 25 feet away from the road near a compound wall.

Soon after the information, an area domination team arrived at the spot and found two gelatin sticks. The sticks were immediately recovered, and the area was secured.

No suspects have been detained so far, while an investigation has been launched, and special teams have been formed to trace the suspects.

'Grave failure of state govt...' Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Sunday criticised the Congress party after two gelatin sticks were found in Bengaluru near the venue where PM Modi was expected to visit. He said that it is not only a security lapse but also a failure of the Congress.

Vijayendra wrote on X, “Under the Congress government's rule, law and order and security in the state have completely collapsed. Moreover, the detection of gelatin sticks right on the route designated for the visit of the country's Prime Minister in the capital Bengaluru is not just a serious security lapse, but an inexcusable and grave failure of the state @INCKarnataka government, which bears responsibility for law and order!”

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He also demanded that the Karnataka government conduct a thorough investigation to identify and punish the miscreants, while also taking strict action against the negligent officials.

"There should be no room for even the slightest lapse in the matter of ensuring maximum security for the country's esteemed Prime Minister. I demand that the state government treat this sensitive and serious issue with the gravity it deserves, conduct a thorough investigation immediately, identify and punish the miscreants behind the act, and not only that, but also take strict action against the officials who were negligent," he said.