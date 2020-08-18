NIA nabs Bengaluru ophthalmologist developing apps for injured ISIS operatives

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an ophthalmologist working in a Bengaluru hospital, who was in the process of developing a medical application for helping injured ISIS cadres in conflict zones and a and a weaponry-related application for the benefit of ISIS fighters, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The accused identified as Abdul Rahman (28) and employed at the M.S. Ramaiah Medical College in Bengaluru.

A resident of Basavangudi in Bengaluru, Rahman was arrested by NIA on Monday in connection with the agency's probe in which Kashmiri couple-- Jahanzaib Sami Wani and his wife Hina Bashir Beigh --from Okhla Vihar, Jamia Nagar in Delhi were arrested after it was found that they had affiliations with (Islamic State of Khorasan Province (IKSP), a banned terrorist organisation and a part of ISIS, and were found to be involved in subversive and anti-national activities.

During interrogation, Rahman confessed that he was conspiring with Jahanzaib Sami and other Syria-based ISIS operatives on secure messaging platforms to further ISIS activities, NIA said in a statement.

Significantly, Rahman had visited an ISIS medical camp in Syria in early 2014 for treatment of ISIS terrorists and stayed with Islamic State operatives for 10 days and returned to India, the NIA said.

"Rahman was in the process of developing a medical application for helping the injured ISIS cadres in the conflict-zones and a weaponry-related application for the benefit of ISIS fighters," the agency said.

After arresting Rahman, NIA carried out searches at 3 premises belonging to him in Bengaluru with the assistance of Karnataka Police and seized digital devices, mobile phone, laptop containing incriminating material.

They were also found to be in touch with Abdullah Basith, who was already lodged in Tihar jail in another NIA case (ISIS Abu Dabhi Module), the agency said,

During the further investigation in the case, NIA arrested two more accused-- Sadiya Anwar Sheikh and Nabeel Siddick Khatri-- both residents of Pune, for being part of the conspiracy to "further the activities of ISIS/ISKP in India" and to "carry out subversive activities in the garb of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests".

The arrested accused will be produced before the NIA Special Court at New Delhi and NIA remand will be sought for his custodial interrogation, the agency said.

Further investigation in the case is continued, NIA said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

