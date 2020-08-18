NIA nabs Bengaluru ophthalmologist developing apps for injured ISIS operatives

A resident of Basavangudi in Bengaluru, Rahman was arrested by NIA on Monday in connection with the agency's probe in which Kashmiri couple-- Jahanzaib Sami Wani and his wife Hina Bashir Beigh --from Okhla Vihar, Jamia Nagar in Delhi were arrested after it was found that they had affiliations with (Islamic State of Khorasan Province (IKSP), a banned terrorist organisation and a part of ISIS, and were found to be involved in subversive and anti-national activities.