NIA probe into Hiran death will give family justice: BJP leader Somaiya

Thane: The National Investigation Agency taking over the probe into the death of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran will ensure his family gets justice, BJP leader and former Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya said on Saturday.

The NIA is already probing the case related to the recovery of a Scorpio SUV, parked near Ambani's residence 'Antilia', with gelatin sticks and has arrested an assistant police inspector, Sachin Waze. The SUV was in possession of Hiran.

Addressing a press conference here, Somaiya said both cases were related but the Uddhav Thackeray government had tried to muddle the probe by handing it over to two different agencies within Maharashtra police. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Now, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah handing over the Mansukh Hiran death case to NIA, the family of the deceased will get justice," the BJP leader said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

