Home / News / India /  NIA probes ISIS connection, conducts raids at 60 locations in South Indian states: Report
Back

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting about 60 searches across Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as part of a broad crackdown on people with ties to the outlawed terrorist group ISIS.

In relation to the explosions that occurred in Mangaluru and Coimbatore in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, respectively, searches are being conducted - NDTV sources have claimed. Jameza Mubeen, who had been questioned by the national anti-terror agency in 2019 for alleged ties to ISIS, was killed in the Coimbatore explosion in October 2022, according to the police.

Livemint could not independently verify the development.

An earlier raid at the home of Mubeen (sometimes spelled Mubin) resulted in the seizure of explosives such as potassium nitrate, aluminium powder, charcoal and sulphur that are used to create homemade bombs.

Also Read: NIA receives mail threatening terror attack in Mumbai

Later, CCTV footage from the neighbourhoods around Mubeen's house was analysed. He was discovered to be with four other people the previous night, and the special cell police started looking into the situation.

In connection with the cylinder explosion that killed Mubeen inside a car outside a temple, Ukkadam police previously arrested five people.police officers working under the guidance of DGP Sylendra Babu discovered a terror angle with ties to ISIS in regard to the car blast.

The five men that were arrested were identified as Mohammed Dalqa, Mohammed Azharuddin, Muhamed Riyaz, Firoz Ismail and Muhammad Nawaz Ismail. They were detained based on surveillance footage from a camera near Mubeen's house.

Also Read: 4 years of Pulwama attack: From Balakot airstrike to fears of nuclear war

The Kerala High Court earlier refused to postpone the sentences of three people convicted of attempting to fly to Syria to join ISIS, calling terrorism an “evil" that negatively impacted people's lives and freedoms as well as the development of the country in every way.

There is no religion that encourages terrorism or hatred, but certain zealots or religious fundamentalists have perverted their beliefs to promote terrorism and hatred, the court said.

Defenceless adolescents drawn to terrorism turn to violent and anti-national behaviour, according to the court's order, upsetting social peace and disregarding the rights, safety and freedoms of others as well as the integrity of the country.

(With agency inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x