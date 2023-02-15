The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting about 60 searches across Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as part of a broad crackdown on people with ties to the outlawed terrorist group ISIS.

In relation to the explosions that occurred in Mangaluru and Coimbatore in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, respectively, searches are being conducted - NDTV sources have claimed. Jameza Mubeen, who had been questioned by the national anti-terror agency in 2019 for alleged ties to ISIS, was killed in the Coimbatore explosion in October 2022, according to the police.

Livemint could not independently verify the development.

An earlier raid at the home of Mubeen (sometimes spelled Mubin) resulted in the seizure of explosives such as potassium nitrate, aluminium powder, charcoal and sulphur that are used to create homemade bombs.

Also Read: NIA receives mail threatening terror attack in Mumbai

Later, CCTV footage from the neighbourhoods around Mubeen's house was analysed. He was discovered to be with four other people the previous night, and the special cell police started looking into the situation.

In connection with the cylinder explosion that killed Mubeen inside a car outside a temple, Ukkadam police previously arrested five people.police officers working under the guidance of DGP Sylendra Babu discovered a terror angle with ties to ISIS in regard to the car blast.

The five men that were arrested were identified as Mohammed Dalqa, Mohammed Azharuddin, Muhamed Riyaz, Firoz Ismail and Muhammad Nawaz Ismail. They were detained based on surveillance footage from a camera near Mubeen's house.

Also Read: 4 years of Pulwama attack: From Balakot airstrike to fears of nuclear war

The Kerala High Court earlier refused to postpone the sentences of three people convicted of attempting to fly to Syria to join ISIS, calling terrorism an “evil" that negatively impacted people's lives and freedoms as well as the development of the country in every way.

There is no religion that encourages terrorism or hatred, but certain zealots or religious fundamentalists have perverted their beliefs to promote terrorism and hatred, the court said.

Defenceless adolescents drawn to terrorism turn to violent and anti-national behaviour, according to the court's order, upsetting social peace and disregarding the rights, safety and freedoms of others as well as the integrity of the country.

(With agency inputs)