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NIA raids 10 J&K locations in LeT terror conspiracy case, probes local support network

NIA searched 10 locations across Jammu and Kashmir in a LeT-linked cross-border terror conspiracy case, probing alleged local OGW support networks.

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Updated12 Sep 2026, 05:10 PM IST
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Jammu: Security personnel at the site as a demolition drive being carried out by district administration at Nai basti area, in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_11_2026_000029A)
Jammu: Security personnel at the site as a demolition drive being carried out by district administration at Nai basti area, in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir, Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_11_2026_000029A)(PTI)
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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at 10 locations across Jammu and Kashmir as part of its investigation into a cross-border terror conspiracy involving Pakistan-based handlers of the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and their alleged network of local Over Ground Workers (OGWs).

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The searches were carried out in Kupwara, Kulgam, Bandipora, Baramulla and Sopore to uncover further evidence related to the conspiracy and establish the roles of individuals allegedly providing logistical and other support to infiltrated terrorists.

NIA probes LeT support network

The case was initially registered at Zakoora police station in Srinagar before being re-registered by the NIA under Section 23 of the UA(P) Act, 1967, Sections 7 and 25 of the Arms Act, 1959, and Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

Also Read | Amarnath Yatra: Policeman killed in terror attack in J&K’s Anantnag

The investigation began after an OGW allegedly associated with LeT was arrested at a naka point during the late-night hours of March 31, 2026. A hand grenade and live ammunition were recovered from his possession.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Pakistani nationals allegedly linked to the conspiracy and helped investigators identify members of the suspected local support network.

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Local associates allegedly aided infiltrated terrorists

According to the investigation so far, Pakistan-based LeT handlers were linked to local associates allegedly being used for communication, movement and concealment of infiltrated terrorists.

Also Read | India declares Lashkar-e-Taiba member Mohammad Qasim Gujjar ‘terrorist’

The network is also suspected of providing shelter, conducting reconnaissance and facilitating other logistical requirements, the NIA said.

NIA examines money trail, arms supply

The agency is examining the financial trail, communication channels and movements of the accused, along with the source and supply chain of arms and explosives.

Also Read | IED scare in Punjab, Kashmir as Delhi ramps up security over suspected LeT plot

The searches on Saturday form part of the NIA's continuing investigation into the wider conspiracy and the support mechanism allegedly facilitating cross-border terrorism.

During the searches, further incriminating material relevant to the case was seized or secured. The material is now being examined and corroborated with other evidence gathered during the investigation.

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The NIA said it would continue efforts to identify all those involved in the alleged conspiracy and establish their respective roles. Further legal action, including arrests and recoveries, may follow depending on the outcome of the investigation.

(With ANI inputs)

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