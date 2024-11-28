NIA raids 22 locations across 6 states in human trafficking crackdown. Are cross-border syndicates in play?

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at 22 locations across six states on Thursday, targeting an organised human trafficking network. The operation aims to curb human trafficking, forced labour and exploitation.

Published28 Nov 2024, 10:03 AM IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at 22 locations across six states on Thursday, November 28, as part of a major crackdown on human trafficking, ANI reported.

The raids began early morning and were coordinated with local police forces. According to officials, the searches targeted individuals and organizations linked to an organized trafficking network. The NIA acted on specific intelligence inputs before launching the operation, as per the ANI report. The report did not specify in which states these raids are being held.

Sources said the investigation focuses on trafficking activities involving vulnerable individuals, including cases of forced labour and exploitation, as per a report by ANI.

The NIA is probing whether the network has links to cross-border syndicates, as per a report by ANI.

The agency took over the case (RC-10/2024/NIA/DLI) from local police, suspecting a wider organized network. The case involves the trafficking of men, women, and children across state borders and possibly beyond, as per a report by ANI.

“The operation aims to dismantle trafficking networks and disrupt their activities,” an official source said, as quoted by ANI.

India’s top investigative agency has intensified its efforts to combat human trafficking, with a focus on breaking the supply chains of traffickers, the report added.

The raids are seen as a crucial step in rescuing victims and prosecuting offenders, as per a report by ANI.

Human trafficking remains a significant problem in India, affecting thousands of people each year, particularly from economically vulnerable backgrounds. Despite strict laws and international agreements, traffickers continue to exploit gaps in enforcement, as per a report by ANI.

The NIA’s actions are part of a broader strategy to curb such networks and ensure justice for victims. Further updates on the investigation are awaited as the search operations continue, as per a report by ANI.

(With Inputs from ANI)

First Published:28 Nov 2024, 10:03 AM IST
      Popular in News

