NIA raids 56 locations in Kerala in PFI conspiracy case1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 09:21 AM IST
The searches are still going on at the premises and offices of several suspects having links with cadres of PFI.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on 29 December carried out raids at 56 locations in Kerala in the Popular Front of India (PFI) conspiracy case, news agency ANI has reported on 29 December citing sources.