NIA raids former 'encounter specialist' Pradeep Sharma's NGO in Mumbai

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The National Investigation Agency is conducting a raid at the Shiv Sena leader and former 'encounter specialist' of Mumbai Police, Pradeep Sharma's NGO, namely PS Foundation here in Mumbai.

The National Investigation Agency is conducting a raid at the Shiv Sena leader and former 'encounter specialist' of Mumbai Police, Pradeep Sharma's NGO, namely PS Foundation here in Mumbai.

Earlier on June 17, Pradeep Sharma was arrested by the Mumbai police in connection with the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren murder case and a raid was conducted at his residence.

Last month, NIA had arrested Inspector of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, Sunil Mane for his involvement in the case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sachin Waze, the prime accused of placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai on February 25, had been arrested by the NIA earlier.

Waze was also accused of the murder of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside Antilia.

Waze, an API in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Police was dismissed from service in May this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}