Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >NIA raids former 'encounter specialist' Pradeep Sharma's NGO in Mumbai

NIA raids former 'encounter specialist' Pradeep Sharma's NGO in Mumbai

Premium
Former Mumbai cop, ‘encounter specialist’ Pradeep Sharma, after his arrest by NIA. (PTI)
1 min read . 10:31 PM IST ANI

  • On June 17, Pradeep Sharma was arrested by the Mumbai police in connection with the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren murder case and a raid was conducted at his residence

The National Investigation Agency is conducting a raid at the Shiv Sena leader and former 'encounter specialist' of Mumbai Police, Pradeep Sharma's NGO, namely PS Foundation here in Mumbai.

The National Investigation Agency is conducting a raid at the Shiv Sena leader and former 'encounter specialist' of Mumbai Police, Pradeep Sharma's NGO, namely PS Foundation here in Mumbai.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Further details into the matter are awaited.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Earlier on June 17, Pradeep Sharma was arrested by the Mumbai police in connection with the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren murder case and a raid was conducted at his residence.

Last month, NIA had arrested Inspector of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, Sunil Mane for his involvement in the case.

Sachin Waze, the prime accused of placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai on February 25, had been arrested by the NIA earlier.

Waze was also accused of the murder of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside Antilia.

Waze, an API in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Police was dismissed from service in May this year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!