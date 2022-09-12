NIA raids hideouts of gangsters, some of whom were involved in Moosewala murder

NIA is probing a case of the alleged involvement of gangs in Punjab in smuggling drugs from Pakistan and the money later being pumped into terror-related activities
NEW DELHI :The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday, 12 September, carried out raids at various location in outer Delhi in relation to a case of narco-terrorism by alleged gangsters. The officials have confirmed that some of these gangsters were also involved in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.
The murder incident of the Punjabi singer has reignited the scare of gang-wars that plague the out circles of the national capital and neighboring states.
NIA carried out raids in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and the sites included the residences of Goldy Brar and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria who are also accused in the killing of Moosewala, they said.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing a case of the alleged involvement of gangs in Punjab in smuggling drugs from Pakistan and the money later being pumped into terror-related activities.
The raids were carried out at Yamuna Nagar, Majitha road, Muktsar, Gurdaspur and Gurugram, they said. Unlike underworld dons that took up Mumbai, Delhi has been prey to gangs who don't fear the law; kill their rivals, even in prisons or courtrooms; operate from prisons, and have a fan following on social media.
The case of Moosewala's murder is being probed by the Punjab Police which has arrested 23 people in connection with it.
Moosewala was killed in Mansa on May 29 when he along with his friend and cousin was travelling in a jeep to Jawahar Ke village. A day earlier, the Punjab police had pruned his security cover on a temporary basis. Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had claimed the responsibility for the murder.
Meanwhile, Punjab Police on Saturday arrested the sixth allegedly involved in singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder. Deepak alias Mundi is reportedly the last shooter in Sindhu Moosewala's death case. Delhi Police had earlier arrested two shooters, Punjab Police had killed two in an encounter and the sixth was arrested on 10 September.
Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police among 424 others.
Police had identified six shooters who formed two modules to eliminate the singer.
