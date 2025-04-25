NIA raids in Punjab, J&K in Pakistan-backed Khalistani arms, drug smuggling case; ‘incriminating materials’ found

The national probing agency informed that they found several electronic devices and other incriminating materials during the searches.

Saurav Mukherjee
Updated25 Apr 2025, 08:30 PM IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Vijay Varma)
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Vijay Varma)(PTI)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, while probing a case linked to Pakistan-backed cross-border smuggling of arms and narcotics by Khalistani operatives, conducted extensive searches at multiple locations across Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and other states across India, reported ANI quoting NIA statement.

The national probing agency informed that they found several electronic devices and other incriminating materials during the searches.

“Several electronic devices and other incriminating materials were recovered during the searches, conducted on Thursday (April 24) at 18 locations in Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Karnataka,” ANI quoted NIA statement.

More to come…

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsIndiaNIA raids in Punjab, J&K in Pakistan-backed Khalistani arms, drug smuggling case; ‘incriminating materials’ found
MoreLess
First Published:25 Apr 2025, 07:51 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.