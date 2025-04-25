NIA raids in Punjab, J&K in Pakistan-backed Khalistani arms, drug smuggling case; ‘incriminating materials’ found

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday, while probing a case linked to Pakistan-backed cross-border smuggling of arms and narcotics by Khalistani operatives, conducted extensive searches at multiple locations across Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and other states across India, reported ANI quoting NIA statement.

The national probing agency informed that they found several electronic devices and other incriminating materials during the searches.

“Several electronic devices and other incriminating materials were recovered during the searches, conducted on Thursday (April 24) at 18 locations in Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Karnataka,” ANI quoted NIA statement.