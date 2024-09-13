Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  NIA raids in Punjab over Khalistani Attacks on Indian High Commission in Ottawa
BREAKING NEWS

NIA raids in Punjab over Khalistani Attacks on Indian High Commission in Ottawa

Livemint

The National Investigation Agency is raiding locations in Punjab as part of its investigation into violent incidents involving Khalistani supporters at the Indian high commission in Ottawa in 2023

Bengaluru cooker blast: One dead, other injured; NIA collaborates with local police

The National Investigation Agency, on Friday, conducted raids across several locations in Punjab in connection with its probe into violent attacks by Khalistani supporters at Indian high commission in Ottawa, in 2023.

According to reports, raids have been carrried out in the residence of MLA Amritpal Singh's family members, in the Baba Bakala subdivision of Punjab.

The first raid took place at the residence of Pragat Singh, Amritpal Singh's uncle. The second raid was carried out at his brother-in-law's house, while the third raid conducted at the home of another relative of his.

Keep checking here for more updates.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.