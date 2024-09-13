NIA raids in Punjab over Khalistani Attacks on Indian High Commission in Ottawa

The National Investigation Agency is raiding locations in Punjab as part of its investigation into violent incidents involving Khalistani supporters at the Indian high commission in Ottawa in 2023

The National Investigation Agency, on Friday, conducted raids across several locations in Punjab in connection with its probe into violent attacks by Khalistani supporters at Indian high commission in Ottawa, in 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to reports, raids have been carrried out in the residence of MLA Amritpal Singh's family members, in the Baba Bakala subdivision of Punjab.

The first raid took place at the residence of Pragat Singh, Amritpal Singh's uncle. The second raid was carried out at his brother-in-law's house, while the third raid conducted at the home of another relative of his. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}