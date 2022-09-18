NIA raids multiple locations in Telangana, AP in connection with PFI case

NIA raids multiple locations in Telangana, AP in connection with PFI case1 min read . 12:04 PM IST
- The raids were conducted in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore, Nandyal areas and Telangana's Jagtial.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on 18 September raided multiple locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in connection with the Popular Front of India (PFI) case.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on 18 September raided multiple locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in connection with the Popular Front of India (PFI) case.
The raids were conducted in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore, Nandyal areas and Telangana's Jagtial.
The raids were conducted in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore, Nandyal areas and Telangana's Jagtial.
As per news agency ANI, the agency is searching the residence of one Shadulla who is the main accused in this case.
As per news agency ANI, the agency is searching the residence of one Shadulla who is the main accused in this case.
Earlier in July 2022, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had launched a money laundering probe into a "terror module" unearthed by Bihar Police with the arrest of three people for their alleged links with extremist organisation PFI and their plans to indulge in "anti-India" activities.
Earlier in July 2022, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had launched a money laundering probe into a "terror module" unearthed by Bihar Police with the arrest of three people for their alleged links with extremist organisation PFI and their plans to indulge in "anti-India" activities.
Mohammad Jallauddin, a retired Jharkhand Police officer, and Athar Parvez were arrested on July 13 from the Phulwari Sharif area of state capital Patna while Nuruddin Jangi was arrested three days later from Lucknow by Uttar Pradesh ATS, on the request of Bihar Police.
Mohammad Jallauddin, a retired Jharkhand Police officer, and Athar Parvez were arrested on July 13 from the Phulwari Sharif area of state capital Patna while Nuruddin Jangi was arrested three days later from Lucknow by Uttar Pradesh ATS, on the request of Bihar Police.
"They (Jallauddin and Parvez) were teaching locals how to use swords and knives and also instigating them for communal violence. They have links with PFI," the Patna police had said.
"They (Jallauddin and Parvez) were teaching locals how to use swords and knives and also instigating them for communal violence. They have links with PFI," the Patna police had said.
Several objectionable documents pertaining to Islamic extremism have been seized from their possession, they said.
Several objectionable documents pertaining to Islamic extremism have been seized from their possession, they said.
The UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) had said that Nuruddin "confessed" during interrogation that he came in contact with the Popular Front of India (PFI) Darbhanga district president in 2015 and has been associated with the organisation ever since.
The UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) had said that Nuruddin "confessed" during interrogation that he came in contact with the Popular Front of India (PFI) Darbhanga district president in 2015 and has been associated with the organisation ever since.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)