NIA raids multiple places across India in Bangladesh Al-Qaida case

The NIA on November 11 carried out raids across the country in connection with terror activities associated with Bangladesh-based Al-Qaida. The federal probe agency conducted extensive searches to crackdown activities promoted by some Bangladeshi nationals that conspired to destabilise India.

Published11 Nov 2024, 11:05 PM IST
The National Investigation Agency on Monday conducted pan-India searches to probe terror conspiracy by Bangladesh-based Al-Qaida network.
The National Investigation Agency on Monday conducted pan-India searches to probe terror conspiracy by Bangladesh-based Al-Qaida network.(HT_PRINT)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted extensive searches at multiple locations across the country in connection with the activities promoted by some Bangladeshi nationals as part of terror group Al-Qaida’s conspiracy to destabilise India, according to an official statement.

The crackdown at nine locations, linked with individuals suspected of supporting and funding the activities of the proscribed terrorist organisation Al-Qaida, started early in the morning in Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar, Tripura and Assam, it said.

The searches led to the recovery of incriminating documents showing detailed banking transactions, digital devices including mobile phones, and other evidence related to terror funding activities, the statement issued by the NIA said.

As per NIA investigations, the suspects whose premises were raided are sympathisers of a Bangladesh-based Al-Qaida network.

The searches were part of NIA’s ongoing investigations into a 2023 case pertaining to a conspiracy orchestrated by Bangladesh-based Al-Qaida operatives in collaboration with the arrested individuals, it said.

The conspiracy was aimed at propagating Al-Qaida’s terrorist activities and radicalising gullible youths in India, the probe agency said.

In November last year, NIA had filed a charge sheet against five accused, including four Bangladeshi nationals -- Mohd Sojibmiyan, Munna Khalid Ansari alias Munna Khan, Azarul Islam alias Jahangir or Aakash Khan, Abdul Latif alias Mominul Ansari, it added.

The fifth accused, Farid, is an Indian national.

NIA investigations into their antecedents had revealed that the accused had procured forged documents to carry out their activities covertly.

They were actively involved in radicalising and motivating vulnerable Muslim youth in India, spreading Al-Qaida’s violent ideology, collecting funds, and transferring these funds to Al-Qaida, the statement said.

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 11:05 PM IST
