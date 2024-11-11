NIA raids multiple places across India in Bangladesh Al-Qaida case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted extensive searches at multiple locations across the country in connection with the activities promoted by some Bangladeshi nationals as part of terror group Al-Qaida’s conspiracy to destabilise India, according to an official statement.

The crackdown at nine locations, linked with individuals suspected of supporting and funding the activities of the proscribed terrorist organisation Al-Qaida, started early in the morning in Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar, Tripura and Assam, it said.

Also Read | Another woman jumps into Niagara Falls; police search ongoing

The searches led to the recovery of incriminating documents showing detailed banking transactions, digital devices including mobile phones, and other evidence related to terror funding activities, the statement issued by the NIA said.

As per NIA investigations, the suspects whose premises were raided are sympathisers of a Bangladesh-based Al-Qaida network.

The searches were part of NIA’s ongoing investigations into a 2023 case pertaining to a conspiracy orchestrated by Bangladesh-based Al-Qaida operatives in collaboration with the arrested individuals, it said.

The conspiracy was aimed at propagating Al-Qaida’s terrorist activities and radicalising gullible youths in India, the probe agency said.

In November last year, NIA had filed a charge sheet against five accused, including four Bangladeshi nationals -- Mohd Sojibmiyan, Munna Khalid Ansari alias Munna Khan, Azarul Islam alias Jahangir or Aakash Khan, Abdul Latif alias Mominul Ansari, it added.

The fifth accused, Farid, is an Indian national.

Also Read | ED to question Amazon, Flipkart officials over foreign investment law violations

NIA investigations into their antecedents had revealed that the accused had procured forged documents to carry out their activities covertly.