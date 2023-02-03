NIA receives mail threatening terror attack in Mumbai, probe on
The NIA apprised the Mumbai Police about the development following which various cities of Maharashtra have been put on alert.
The National Investigation Agency has received a mail threatening a terror attack in Mumbai from an unidentified individual who claimed to be a Talibani member, said police sources on Friday as quoted by news agency ANI.
