Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >NIA suppressing evidence in Sachin Waze case, alleges Congress

NIA suppressing evidence in Sachin Waze case, alleges Congress

NIA suppressing evidence in Sachin Waze case, alleges Congress
1 min read . 02:23 PM IST PTI

  • Talking to reporters here, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said: API Sachin Waze's office was 200 feet away from the office of the then Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. He had direct access to Singh
  • Sawant added: However, the NIA is not probing Singh in the bomb scare case

Congress on Saturday accused the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of suppressing evidence in the ongoing probe in the Sachin Waze case.

Congress on Saturday accused the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of suppressing evidence in the ongoing probe in the Sachin Waze case.

Talking to reporters here, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, "API Sachin Waze's office was 200 feet away from the office of the then Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. He had direct access to Singh. However, the NIA is not probing Singh in the bomb scare case."

TRENDING STORIES See All

Talking to reporters here, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, "API Sachin Waze's office was 200 feet away from the office of the then Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. He had direct access to Singh. However, the NIA is not probing Singh in the bomb scare case."

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"NIA not carrying out inquiry against Waze's seniors and Param Bir Singh gives rise to suspicion. The agency is deliberately suppressing some evidence," he said.

Waze (49) was arrested on March 13 by the NIA in connection with the probe into the explosives-laden SUV found parked near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house on February 25.

Waze is also being probed for his alleged role in the murder of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.