Home >News >India >NIA takes over Bengaluru riots case, names SDPI leader for instigating mob
The NIA has registered cases under Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act.

NIA takes over Bengaluru riots case, names SDPI leader for instigating mob

1 min read . 03:39 PM IST Sharan Poovanna

  • NIA said in a statement that the state secretary of SDPI Muzamil Pasha had earlier called a meeting and directed the members of PFI/SDPI to instigate the mob and incite violence.

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday said that it will now probe the Bengaluru riots case that took place on 11 August and rattled India's technology capital.

The NIA named Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leader Muzamil Pasha for instigating the mob and inciting violence, the central agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The State Secretary of SDPI, Muzamil Pasha had earlier called a meeting and directed the members of PFI/SDPI to instigate the mob and incite violence. The mob went on rampage in DJ Halli, KG Halli and Pulakeshi Nagar area under Bengaluru City," NIA said in its statement.

A mob of over a 1,000 people had spread across eastern parts of Bengaluru, damaging public property, committing arson and attacking the police.

A mob had gathered outside the residence of the Congress legislator from Pulekeshi Nagar, Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, after his nephew put up a derogatory Facebook post on Prophet Mohammed.

Though the police tried to calm tempers down, the growing mob went on a rampage across several localities in the eastern part of the city.

They attacked D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli police stations and set fire to the building and vehicles parked outside.

The incident had sparked off heated exchanges between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress who traded charges of inciting violence to appease its respective voter base.

The NIA has registered cases under Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act.

The NIA team, headed by an IG-rank officer, will be stationed in Bengaluru in connection with the investigation of these cases, the agency said.

