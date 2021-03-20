The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday handed over the Mansukh Hiren murder investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), reported ANI.

The case is linked to the bomb scare outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence. The central probe agency is already investigating the case of an explosive-laden SUV being found near Antilia last month and arrested Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze.

The death case was handed over under section 8 of the NIA Act which says that any connecting offence related to a scheduled offence already under investigation can also be taken over by the central agency.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad was earlier probing the case.

Since the SUV and death case are interlinked, the Bharatiya Janata Party -- which is in opposition in Maharashtra -- has been demanding for both to be handed over to the NIA.

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh met NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Delhi on Friday and briefed him about the developments related to the two cases.

“NIA and ATS (Maharashtra Anti-Terrorist Squad) both are probing the case. Whoever is guilty will be punished… Necessary action will be taken by the state government after the NIA completes its probe," Deshmukh said.

Shiv Sena's opposition

However, the Shiv Sena has on numerous instances raised its objection against the NIA probing the case.

"NIA investigates matters related to terrorism. But despite not having any link to terrorism, the agency has been handed over the case. What is the matter?" read an editorial about Ambani's bomb scare case in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana.

"What probe did the NIA do in the Uri attack, the Pathankot attack, and the Pulwama attack? How many criminals have been arrested? This too is a mystery. But 20 gelatin sticks in Mumbai seems to prove to be a big challenge for NIA," read an editorial in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana," it added.

The editorial went on to praise former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, who was recently shifted to Home Guard. It alleged that there was a certain lobby in Delhi that had grudges against him.

The editorial further said that the newly-appointed Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale will have to work with courage and caution.

Waze, an "encounter specialist", has been facing heat in the murder case of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV found in front of Ambani's residence.

Hiran was found dead in a creek on 5 March. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is probing that case.

Hiran's wife has accused Waze of involvement in her husband's suspicious death.

The NIA has so far questioned several officials of the Crime Intelligence Unit of city police, to which Waze was attached, and seized a total of five high-end vehicles including two Mercedes cars.





