NEW DELHI : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over probe into the seizure of natural uranium worth over ₹21 crore in Mumbai, its spokesperson said on Sunday.

According to the NIA spokesperson, the agency re-registered the case, initially lodged at ATS Kalachowki police station, on Sunday in pursuance of an order of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The agency has begun investigation into the case, the spokesperson added.

