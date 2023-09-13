NIA teams to set up mobile lab in Kerala's Kozhikode for Nipah virus test

National Institute of Virology (NIV) teams from Pune to set up a mobile lab in Kerala to test for Nipah virus.

The National Institute of Virology (NIV) teams from Pune would arrive in Kerala during the day to set up a mobile lab at Kozhikode Medical College to test for Nipah virus, the state government said on Wednesday. In addition, the officials will also carry out a survey of bats.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said the virus strain seen in Kerala was the Bangladesh variant that spreads from human to human and has a high mortality rate, though it is less infections, according to PTI reports.

Besides the NIV Pune team, a group of epidemiologists will reach Kerala today from Chennai to carry out a survey. The Indian Council of Medical Research has agreed to fly down the monoclonal antibodies that are required to treat Nipah patients, she told the state assembly.

The minister was responding to a query by CPI MLA P Balachandran during the Question-Answer hour regarding the measures taken to deal with the Nipah virus which has killed two and infected two others in Kozhikode.

“Surveillance, contact tracing, categorizing them into low and high risk, setting up isolation facilities for them, demarcating containment zones, and procuring medicines from ICMR for those infected, were some of the numerous steps taken by the Health department to prevent spread of the brain-damaging virus," George told the House.

The move comes in the wake of Nipah infection being confirmed in four persons in Kozhikode district of the state. Seven village panchayats -- Atanchery, Maruthonkara, Tiruvallur, Kuttiyadi, Kayakkodi, Villyapalli, and Kavilumpara -- in Kerala's Kozhikode district have been declared as containment zones, PTI reported.

After the Nipah virus infection was confirmed in Kozhikode district, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged people not to panic and to take precautions instead.

"Everyone should strictly follow the instructions of the health department and the police and fully cooperate with the restrictions," he had said.



(With PTI inputs)