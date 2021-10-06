The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said it will investigate the seizure of nearly 3,000 kgs of heroin at Mundra Port in Gujarat's Kutch district.

Last month, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized heroin worth ₹15,000 crore from two containers at the Mundra port.

The price of one kg of heroin is around ₹5 crore in the international market. This seizure is stated to be the single largest bust in India till now and even one of the biggest across the globe.

Following the seizure, the Adani Group has issued a clarification saying it is only the port operator and does not have the authority to check shipments arriving the port.

“The law empowers the Government of India's competent authorities such as the Customs and the DRI to open, examine and seize unlawful cargo. No port operator across the country can examine a container. Their role is limited to running the port," the company said.

The heroin is said to have arrived in containers from Afghanistan. The drug was concealed in jumbo bags said to contain unprocessed talc powder. These were topped with talc stones to avoid detection.

Subsequently, the DRI has arrested eight persons, including four Afghan nationals, one Uzbek and three Indians.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also initiated a money laundering probe into the case and has sought the complaint filed by the DRI while unearthing the smuggling of the narcotic.

ED will investigate the people or syndicate behind this heroin smuggling, identify proceeds of crime and may also attach assets of the accused, if required, during the course of probe.

