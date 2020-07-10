NIA to take over Kerala gold smuggling case

Swapna Suresh, who is absconding, has claimed innocence in an anticipatory bail plea filed on Thursday. She alleged that she was directed to enquire about the seized cargo by an officer at the consulate. The consulate had denied it. In a sound clip sent to local news channels on Thursday, claiming to be that of Swapna Suresh, she said her pictures circulating on the media currently were taken during official events while she was working as a former Secretary to the UAE Consul General.