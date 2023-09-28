NIA's ‘wanted accused’: Terrorist ‘Uncle’ Javed ran fake currency racket to damage India's financial stability
NIA's supplementary charge sheet was filed before a special court in Mumbai against four people, including the designated terrorist 'Uncle' alias Javed Patel alias Javed Chikna in the Thane fake currency case.
Designated individual terrorist ‘Uncle’, also known as Javed Patel circulated high-quality fake Indian currency notes (FICNs) with the aim of damaging the monetary stability of India, the charge sheet by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has revealed.
