Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday pressed for complete transparency in the land allotment system of the National Industrial Corridor Development Program through e-land management system (e-LMS) and integrated dashboard.

During a review meeting which was attended by senior officials of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC), Goyal asked officials to work in close coordination with state governments to expedite project development activities.

The National Corridor Network has been expanded to 11 integrated industrial and economic corridors with 32 Projects to be developed in four phases enabling connectivity to all key economic nodes in the country.

Officials pointed out during the meeting that ‘Plug n Play’ infrastructure at plot level has been developed in the four cities- Dholera (Gujarat), Shendra Bidkin (Maharashtra), Vikram Udyogpuri (M.P.), Integrated Industrial Township (Greater Noida, U.P.) and land allotment is currently underway. Plug and Play infrastructure refers to ready facilities in terms of building, power-water-sewage connectivity, and road connectivity.

A total of 173 plots (851 acre) have been allotted in these four cities attracting investments from companies in South Korea, Russia, China, the UK, Japan, and India with an investment of around Rs. 16,760 crore, generating close to 21,000 employment opportunities.

Goyal also asked officials to handhold the plot allottees and resolve any issues they may be facing in starting construction of their factories or commercial production.

With the availability of additional developed land of nearly 5000 acre, Goyal asked officials to expedite the land allotment to industrial, commercial and residential sectors in these developed cities through rigorous marketing activities including roadshows and attractive and conducive land allotment policies.