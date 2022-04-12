NICDC review: Piyush Goyal asks officials to handhold investors in projects

Officials pointed out during the meeting that ‘Plug n Play’ infrastructure at plot level has been developed in the four cities- Dholera (Gujarat), Shendra Bidkin (Maharashtra), Vikram Udyogpuri (M.P.), Integrated Industrial Township (Greater Noida, U.P.) and land allotment is currently underway. Plug and Play infrastructure refers to ready facilities in terms of building, power-water-sewage connectivity, and road connectivity.