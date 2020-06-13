Nicholas Burns seeks lowering of barriers for H-1B visas

On the protests sweeping the US over the death of George Floyd, a black American, following police brutality in Minneapolis on 25 May, Burns said the demonstrations “on behalf of tolerance, inclusion, minority rights," were “at the core of our democracy". “I think one of the advantages that we democracies have, say, over an authoritarian country like China, is that we can correct ourselves....As all democracies, we resolve this at the ballot box in free and fair elections. We do not turn to violence. We do this peacefully," Burns added.