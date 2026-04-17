Nida Khan's family reveals details about TCS employee's job, regrets her decision to work: ‘Would have been better if….'

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee Nida Khan is making headlines since an FIR was filed by Nashik police based on a BPO employee’s complaint. According to Hindustan Times report, Nida Khan, who is alleged to be the ‘mastermind' in the sexual abuse scandal at a BPO linked to TCS in Nashik, is all set to seek anticipatory bail before the sessions court.
“It’ll be done in a couple of days,” her lawyer Baba Sayyed informed the publication. On Monday, Nashik court extended the police custody of the accused till April 15. In the police complaint, the 23-year-old BPO employee accused her senior colleague Danish Shaikh of sexual harassment and conducting sexual relations under the false pretext of marriage.
According to the police, Nida Khan served as HR Manager at TCS and who tried to coverup the complaint and allegedly shielded the accused, ANI reported. Police officials allege that they recovered around 78 'suspicious' call records, emails and chats exchanged between the accused during the investigation. The police claim that evidence of potential financial transactions can also be traced.
A case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was lodged against Nida Khan, including section 69 (sexual intercourse obtained through false promise to marry), 75 (sexual harassment), 299 (insulting religion or religious belief), and 3(5) (constructive or joint liability).
A total of 9 FIRs surfaced in the TCS sexual abuse scandal lodged at the Devlali Police Station on March 26, among which Nida Khan has been named in one which is linked to religious harassment. Her family denied police allegations of her being on the run and has claimed that Nida Khan is pregnant and at her home.